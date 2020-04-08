Real estate home showings no longer allowed in Colorado

The Colorado Attorney General’s office issued a letter that effectively prohibits real estate property showings. The letter, which is dated March 31, was addressed to a realtor who required residents to leave their dwellings for the purpose of marketing real estate property through public showings. The letter references the updated state public health order, which “does not define real estate marketing services such as showings and open houses to be a critical service, a critical business or a necessary activity that would be exempted from these orders’ requirements.”

Although many property viewings in Summit County are in vacant homes, Summit County attorney Jeffrey Huntley called attention that particular sentence in the letter, which he said is all-encompassing in prohibiting real estate showings and therefore includes the prohibition of showing vacant properties.