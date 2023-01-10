County Clerk and Recorder Taryn Power, who was appointed to the position by commissioners on Dec. 9 after the winning candidate gave up her seat, is sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Several Summit County officials who won their election this past November were officially sworn into office Tuesday during a ceremony at the Summit County Courthouse building.

Incumbents Elisabeth Lawrence, a county commissioner, and Jaime FitzSimons, county sheriff, were both reelected Nov. 8, 2022, and join the newly-elected county assessor, Lisa Eurich, and coroner, Amber Flenniken.

County Clerk and Recorder Taryn Power, who was appointed to the position by commissioners on Dec. 9 after the winning candidate gave up her seat, was also sworn in on Tuesday.

Power, a nonprofit leader with The Summit Foundation, previously served as deputy town clerk for the town of Breckenridge from 2013-2019.

“I want to mark the occasion by recognizing the call to leadership that I think each one of these people have answered,” said Reid Owens, district court judge for the 5th Judicial District, who officiated the ceremony.

“It’s a small community that we live in,” he continued, “but there’s a lot of important work that gets done every day and I know that each person who’s going to raise their hand today will be proud to take on that leadership role.”