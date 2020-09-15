Recpath detour near Dillon Dam Road starts Sept. 28

Officials are set to start maintenance work on the Dillon Reservoir recpath next week.

Photo from Summit County Government

Officials will be putting a detour in place along a section of the Dillon Reservoir recpath for scheduled maintenance work later this month.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, a detour will be in place on weekdays along the section of the recpath where it parallels Dillon Dam Road — between mile markers two and four in Frisco — to allow for maintenance work to occur on the shoulder. Recpath users will be detoured onto Dillon Dam Road where cyclists can share the roadway with vehicles and pedestrians can use the widened roadway shoulders.

“This recpath shoulder improvement project has been on the maintenance work plan for quite some time and should greatly enhance user experience and safety,” Jason Lederer, senior resource specialist with Summit’s Open Space and Trails Department, said in a news release. “One of the biggest challenges was scheduling the work when it is least impactful to recpath users, but the weather is still favorable enough to allow for construction.”

The construction contractor, RPM Construction out of Gypsum, anticipates the project will take about four weeks to complete, and officials are asking all recreational users to observe all closures and detours while they’re in place. Users using detours should observe all roadway laws, and cyclists should travel in the same direction as vehicle traffic.

The adjacent U.S. Forest Service facilities, Giberson Bay Day Use Area and Heaton Bay Campground will remain open throughout construction until their seasonal closure date, which is anticipated to be Oct. 4, though a portion of the Dam Road pull-off near the Giberson Bay Day Use Area will be used for materials and equipment staging. Access will remain open along all Forest Service roads until gates close for the season.

The project is being funded by a grant from the Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee and Conservation Trust Fund.