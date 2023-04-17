Recreation improvements and wildfire mitigation planned near Frisco prompt public comment requests

The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal that includes wildfire reduction treatments and recreation improvements near Frisco in the area known as “Frisco Backyard.”

The Frisco Backyard is south and east of downtown and includes Mount Royal, Miners Creek, Rainbow Lake, Ophir Mountain and Gold Hill, according to a news release from the White River National Forest.

Fuel reduction is proposed on up to 1,233 acres within 11 identified treatment units in lodgepole pine, mixed conifer and fir, and aspen forests.

In addition, the White River National Forest is proposing about 21 miles of trail projects, including improvements to existing trails, closing or rerouting redundant or unsustainable routes, designating one-direction trails, and identifying trails appropriate for winter grooming.

Vegetation restoration within the Rainbow Lake area and improved trailhead and parking areas are also proposed, according to the news release.

The White River National Forest is considering whether it would be appropriate for the town of Frisco to help maintain these heavily used trails under a permit, Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said in the release.

Past wildfire suppression activities and the mountain pine beetle epidemic have resulted in high fuel loads in the area, which increase the wildfire risk to the town of Frisco, Bianchi said.

The Frisco Backyard is within the recently designated Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. A public open house to provide information and answer questions about the proposal is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 2 at the Frisco Day Lodge. Comments must be submitted by May 15.