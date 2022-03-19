Red Bull Jump & Freeze makes its U.S. debut at Copper Mountain Resort

On April 16, Copper Mountain Resort will host the first-ever Red Bull Jump & Freeze on U.S. soil.

The Red Bull Jump & Freeze is a an event that has taken place across Europe, Asia, and in Australia but has never occurred in the United States until this year.

Adventurous skiers and riders are invited to form teams of one to three people and design a costume or vehicle in which to make the jump off a ramp into a pit of icy water.

Participants will be judged based on creativity of the team theme, performance and the difficultly of the jump.

Registration is now open for the event until April 3. A committee will select several of the registered teams and notify them by April 15.

Any level of skier or snowboarder is invited to participate in the event, but participants must be 18 or older to qualify.

A series of prizes will be available for those who place at the event. To find out more information visit CopperColorado.com.