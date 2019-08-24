Red flag warning in effect Sunday for northern Summit County

FRISCO — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for part of Summit County north of Silverthorne to Heeney.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts of up to 40 mph, are expected along with relative humidity as low as 14 percent, according to the Weather Service alert.

The hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to create extreme fire danger.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect in Summit County. Those restrictions prohibit the following:

Any open fire unless expressly authorized.

The use or sale of recreational fireworks.

The use of tracer ammunition or any other projectile containing incendiary materials.

The use of recreational explosives, including exploding targets.

The disposal of any burning object outdoors, including cigarettes, cigars and matches.

On U.S. Forest Service land, the following is prohibited: