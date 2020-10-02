Red flag warning issued for Summit County

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Friday, Oct. 2, for Summit County and nearby areas.

According to the weather service, winds up to 25 mph are expected to pick up in the area Friday afternoon combining with low relative humidity to create increased fire danger. The red flag warning will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.

The fire weather warning comes a day after the Summit Board of County Commissioners begrudgingly voted to repeal Stage 2 fire restrictions to go along with reduced restrictions on U.S. Forest Service land. Now under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are permitted in metal fire rings in developed campgrounds. Open fires are still prohibited.

Summit County’s fire danger remains very high, and the area is expected again on Friday to fill with smoke from wildfires in nearby counties, according to a weather service forecast.