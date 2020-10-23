Red flag warning issued for Summit County

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning in Summit County and surrounding areas Friday morning.

The weather service is anticipating that winds will pick up again Friday afternoon and into Saturday, with gusts likely to hit up to 60 mph in the mountains and northern foothills. Relative humidities are also expected to drop Friday across the mountains and valleys. The existing fires burning around the state in heavy fuels may see additional growth over the next two days, according to the weather service.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. The fire danger level in Summit County remains very high.