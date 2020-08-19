Red flag warning issued for Summit County
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Summit County on Wednesday.
Moisture levels across northern Colorado are expected to increase Wednesday, which will cause a chance of thunderstorms over the High Country, according to the forecast. Fuel moisture levels are very low in mountain areas due to a lack of precipitation over the past weeks, and with the chance of thunderstorms on the rise, the likelihood of lightning starting additional fires in the region has grown. Heavy winds are also possible.
The red flag warning will remain in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, and includes Summit, Grand, Gilpin, and Clear Creek counties among other areas.
Summit County still has Stage 2 fire restrictions in place, which prohibit campfires.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User