Red flag warning issued for Summit County

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Summit County on Wednesday.

Moisture levels across northern Colorado are expected to increase Wednesday, which will cause a chance of thunderstorms over the High Country, according to the forecast. Fuel moisture levels are very low in mountain areas due to a lack of precipitation over the past weeks, and with the chance of thunderstorms on the rise, the likelihood of lightning starting additional fires in the region has grown. Heavy winds are also possible.

The red flag warning will remain in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, and includes Summit, Grand, Gilpin, and Clear Creek counties among other areas.

Summit County still has Stage 2 fire restrictions in place, which prohibit campfires.