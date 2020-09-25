Red flag warning issued in Summit County
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning in Summit County and other areas around the state with warm and dry conditions expected throughout Friday, Sept. 25, and into the weekend.
A powerful storm system north of Colorado is expected to increase winds across the northern half of the state Friday afternoon and evening, creating increased fire danger in combination with low relative humidity in the area.
The red flag warning will remain in place from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.
Dangerous fire conditions are expected to return Saturday afternoon, with strong gusts up to 35 mph and low relative humidity across the high country.
Summit County’s fire danger level is currently very high, and Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place for the entire county.
