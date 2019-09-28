Red flag warning Sunday means dangerous fire conditions likely in Summit County
FRISCO — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday for most of Summit County and surrounding areas.
Winds of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts of up to 50 mph, are expected along with relative humidity as low as 12%, according to the Weather Service alert.
On Monday, the Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, also from noon to 7 p.m., and relative humidity is forecast to drop as low as 9%.
The dry and windy conditions are expected to create extreme fire danger.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect in Summit County. Those restrictions prohibit the following:
- Any open fire unless expressly authorized.
- The use or sale of recreational fireworks.
- The use of tracer ammunition or any other projectile containing incendiary materials.
- The use of recreational explosives, including exploding targets.
- The disposal of any burning object outdoors, including cigarettes, cigars and matches.
On U.S. Forest Service land, the following is prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire — including barbecues and grills — except in a permanent fire pit or grate within developed recreation sites.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester and a minimum 2A rated fire extinguisher.
- Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and with a fire extinguisher.
- The use of any explosives.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.