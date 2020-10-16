Red Gerard, Burton snowboarders to attend Red Rocks premiere of ‘One World’ snowboard film
Burton’s new “One World” snowboard movie will have its U.S. premiere at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 23 and Summit local Red Gerard along with other Burton snowboarders will be in attendance at the drive-in movie event.
The film by Burton celebrates the connection between snowboarding and the environment and what that means for the future. In making the film, Burton worked to offset the carbon emissions produced during the making of the film while also undertaking product sustainability.
Tickets for the event can be purchased for $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The film will begin at 7 p.m. Along with the Olympic gold medalist Gerard, Burton stars Danny Davis, Brock Crouch, Ben Ferguson and Luke Winkelmann will be in attendance.
For more information, visit: RedRocksOnline.com/events/one-world-a-snowboarding-film-by-burton-at-the-red-rocks-drive-in/.
