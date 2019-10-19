Red Gerard’s ‘Joy’ snowboard film to be released on iTunes Nov. 5

Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard of Silverthorne competes at Dew Tour in December 2018 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Summit Daily file

FRISCO — Though Red Gerard’s new snowboard film “Joy” will be premiering Saturday in Hollywood, Summit County fans will be able to see the flick come Nov. 5, when it will release on iTunes.

The film chronicles Gerard, 19, and his close friends and fellow star snowboarders: multi-time X Games superpipe medalist Ben Ferguson of Bend, Oregon, and Gerard’s fellow Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg, of Park City, Utah.

The film, partially shot by Gerard’s brother, Malachi, gives the audience “a first-hand look at a journey that follows the trio of friends after the path of Olympic gold medals and contest venues banded together them and their fellow friends, who comprise the cast. The film’s description says it’s a story of the trio’s pursuit of bigger mountains and deeper snow, from airs to slashes and navigating lines.

“The crew’s prowess and board control in the backcountry is in harmony with their renowned riding in the contest arena,” a preview for the film reads. “From the north island of Japan to the heart of British Columbia, the crew finds the true joy in snowboarding.”

The film also features American snowboard stars in Danny Davis, who will open one of his Peace Parks at Copper Mountain Resort this year, to Gerard’s close friends Brock Crouch, Hailey Langland, Nik Baden and Ferguson’s younger brother Gabe.

Breck’s Bobby Brown to premiere film in Denver

Though Breckenridge freeski slopestyle star Bobby Brown didn’t compete on the contest circuit last year after his return from a knee injury, the multi-time X Games and Dew Tour gold medalist was busy filming backcountry footage for his new film.

Dubbed “Dynamic Medium,” the new film will debut at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Denver’s Oriental Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10.

The film, which Brown worked on with RedBull and Spyder during their 2018-19 search for “deep snow, big jumps and good times,” will be released digitally in early November, Brown said.

Brown directed the film, and his brother Pete is also featured in the film and served as director of photography. The film, which also stars freeskiers Jossi Wells, Quinn Wolferman and Colby Ward, features filming from the Tetons and Europe.

To purchase tickets to the premiere, visit: holdmyticket.com/event/348732.