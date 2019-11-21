Red Gerard’s snowboard film ‘Joy’ to premiere in Denver Dec. 12

Red Gerard, center, celebrates his first men's slopestyle championship win at the Burton US Open with the rest of the podium, Sven Thorgren (second place) and Mark McMorris (third place) last March.

Chris Dillman / Vail Daily

After film premiere stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Oregon and Red Gerard’s native hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, the new snowboard film “Joy” will have a Colorado premiere next month.

Gerard announced on his social media that his first full-length snowboarding movie “Joy: A Snowboard Film” will screen from 7-11:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mile High Spirits in Denver. The $15 screening will include showings of part-time Silverthorne resident Kyle Mack’s new street snowboard film “Per Mission,” and pro snowboarder Zak Hale’s new snowboard film “Trash.”

The night also will feature an afterparty where attendees will get the chance to meet Gerard.

“Joy” chronicles the journey Gerard and his Olympic and X Games medal-winning friends Sage Kotsenburg and Ben Ferguson embarked on last winter in the pursuit of deeper powder and bigger mountains out of the limelight of the contest scene.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/eventbritejoydenver.