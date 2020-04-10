Red, White & Blue Fire announces new platform to provide first responders with critical information
The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is rolling out a new online platform for residents to use during the COVID-19 pandemic, meant to provide first responders with any relevant information they might need while responding to an emergency.
The platform is called Community Connect, and offers residents a free and secure way to provide critical information such as if someone in the family has special mobility or functional needs, any pertinent information about the household like whether there are fire sprinklers and more. Residents can even add information and pictures of their pets to make sure they’re rescued in the event of a fire or evacuation.
Area homeowners also can use the Community Connect portal to apply for slash burns and recreational fire permits.
To create a Community Connect account, visit Bit.ly/rwbcc.
