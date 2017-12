A chili fundraiser dinner and silent auction for Summit in Honduras will be Friday, Dec. 8 from 5–8 p.m. at the Red, White & Blue Fire Station, 316 N. Main St., Breckenridge.

The event will include music from local band The Pine Beetles. All proceeds will support the January 2018 trip to train Honduran fire and EMS agencies and instruct Honduran children on fire safety. Adults are $15 and kids are $5.