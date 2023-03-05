Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District division chief named to Starting Hearts Board of Directors

Jim Levi, of Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, was named to the Starting Hearts Board of Directors in March 2023.

Starting Hearts/Courtesy Photo

Jim Levi, a division chief of emergency medical services at Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, has been named the newest member of the Starting Hearts’ board of directors, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Starting Hearts is a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims by providing awareness, education and training, the release states.

Levi’s EMS career began at Breckenridge Ski Patrol and has spanned throughout the county to Summit County Ambulance, Summit Fire & EMS and Summit County Rescue Group, according to Starting Hearts.