Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District division chief named to Starting Hearts Board of Directors
Jim Levi, a division chief of emergency medical services at Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, has been named the newest member of the Starting Hearts’ board of directors, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Starting Hearts is a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims by providing awareness, education and training, the release states.
Levi’s EMS career began at Breckenridge Ski Patrol and has spanned throughout the county to Summit County Ambulance, Summit Fire & EMS and Summit County Rescue Group, according to Starting Hearts.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.