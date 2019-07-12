Red, White & Blue fire warns Summit community about fundraising scam

The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is warning residents about a possible scam trying so solicit donations to the district.

Summit Daily file photo

BRECKENRIDGE — The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is warning community members about a potential scam making its way across the county.

Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating said several community members have been contacted by an organization trying to solicit fraudulent donations for the fire department. Keating said the department doesn’t have any official fundraisers underway at this time, nor has the district endorsed any organization, foundation or group to collect funds on its behalf.

The contacts are being made by phone, email and possibly even through social media, according to Keating. Residents who receive a call referencing any fundraisers for the department should call the fire station at 970-453-2474 to verify its legitimacy before making donations.