Red, White & Blue Firefighters deployed to Sequoia National Forest

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Captain Derek Goossen stands under a tree in the Sequoia National Forest in California.

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District sent three firefighters to assist U.S. Forest Service crews in the Sequoia National Forest in June. Red, White & Blue Captain Derek Goossen and two crew members are assigned on severity, meaning they are helping local crews while the region experiences an increased threat of wildfire.

Fire severity patrols are assigned to specific areas to rove and monitor campgrounds and forests for the first signs of a fire, as well as other hazards that could ignite a wildfire, Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating said.