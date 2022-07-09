Red, White & Blue Firefighters deployed to Sequoia National Forest
The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District sent three firefighters to assist U.S. Forest Service crews in the Sequoia National Forest in June. Red, White & Blue Captain Derek Goossen and two crew members are assigned on severity, meaning they are helping local crews while the region experiences an increased threat of wildfire.
Fire severity patrols are assigned to specific areas to rove and monitor campgrounds and forests for the first signs of a fire, as well as other hazards that could ignite a wildfire, Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.