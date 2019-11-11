Red, White & Blue responds to diesel spill in Blue River

BRECKENRIDGE — The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District responded to a diesel spill in the Blue River on Monday after a truck went over a bridge and landed in the river, according to Chief Jim Keating.

At about 8:20 a.m., a driver traveling on Broken Lance Drive in Breckenridge, near Now Colorado Court, lost control of their pickup truck and slid over the edge into the Blue River. Keating said the vehicle landed upside down and leaked about 25 or 30 gallons of diesel into the river. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Crews with the fire district placed containment devices in the river near the bridge at Valley Brook Street to attempt to collect as much of the fuel spill as possible. Keating said the crews are using hazmat booms — large devices that look like pool noodles and drape over the water — to help collect the fuel.

Keating said people in the area can expect to see the booms on the water until at least Tuesday as the district waits for the diesel to make its way down the river, but he noted that residents in the area shouldn’t be worried.

“It wasn’t enough of a product spill to cause any real concerns,” Keating said.

While the spill doesn’t appear to be a major concern, Keating did emphasize that drivers in the area should use caution as there’s been a number of other traffic accidents reported in Breckenridge on Monday due to slick roadway conditions.