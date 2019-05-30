Red, White & Blue to host bike safety fair on Friday

Upper Blue Elementary School student Keenan McMahon ducks and pedals through an obstacle course during the Bike Rodeo event Friday, June 1, 2018 on the school grounds in Breckenridge. The event educates kids on safety tips, traffic laws, and proper use of bicycle equipment hosted by the Red, White, and Blue Fire Department.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District will host a bicycle safety event at the Upper Blue Elementary School in Breckenridge on Friday.

The fire department holds the safety fairs annually before the end of the school year, coming to both elementary schools in Breckenridge. The first event was Wednesday at Breckenridge Elementary School. The fair on Friday will be divided into three different time slots: 9–10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1–2:30 p.m. The time slots are reserved for different age groups. The first slot is for kindergarten and first graders; the second slot is for second and third graders; and the third is for fourth and fifth graders.

Kids will get the chance to work their way through seven different safety stations teaching children about helmet fitting, hand signals, looking for obstacles and more.