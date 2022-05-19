Red, White & Blue to stop issuing slash burn permits
The Red, White & Blue Fire District will stop issuing slash burn permits from Memorial Day to Labor Day, carrying on the practice it began in 2012. All current burn permits expire Memorial Day.
Prior to Labor Day weekend, Red, White & Blue will review wildfire conditions and consider whether it may issue burn permits.
Red, White & Blue would like to remind residents permits are required for backyard recreational fire pits. Applications can be found by the visiting the Red, White & Blue web site at http://www.rwbfire.org.
The validity of recreational fire pit permits will vary during the season in accordance with the fire restrictions that are in place at the time.
