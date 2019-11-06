Redhorse, Quintero elected to Summit School District board

Consuelo Redhorse engages in conversation and debate at the Summit High auditorium in Breckenridge, Colo. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit School District’s board of education has four new directors after Tuesday’s election. The Summit Daily News reported late Tuesday that preliminary results showed Gini Bradley and Chris Alleman winning directorships with the latest vote count showing them earning 2,846 and 2,615 votes, respectively.

On Wednesday, the unofficial results showed Consuelo Redhorse and Gloria Quintero winning the other two director seats, with 2,351 and 2,159 votes, respectively. Former education administrator Tim Westerberg was in a close fifth place, with 1,959 votes.

Alleman, Redhorse and Quintero all had received endorsements from the local teachers union, the Summit County Education Association. The only association-endorsed candidate to not be elected was Emily Lutke, who had a sixth place showing with 1,716 votes.

On Wednesday, Redhorse said she felt great about being elected to the school board, having been part of the community for a long time and following her daughter’s education from preschool on.

“I’m really excited,” Redhorse said. “There is so much business that must be taken care of on the board. My big priority that I’m most excited working toward is continuing conversations with the teachers and making sure we can retain them and provide them the support they need. They’re the first line of support who see the students every day.”

Quintero did not respond to requests for comment. In a Summit Daily column about her candidacy, she laid out her education and experience in social work and public health, along with her passion and commitment to work for Summit’s working families. Quintero also positioned herself as the candidate best representing Summit’s Hispanic residents.

“I am running for school board because I want to be a megaphone for minorities,” Quintero said at an October election forum. “Latinos make up 15% of our community, but when was the last time there was a Latino on our school board? … I’m hoping that my involvement will empower more parents to get involved in their children’s education … I believe parents will be more involved when they feel represented.”