Red’s Backyard at Copper Mountain to close Feb. 1–12 for Dew Tour

2018 Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalist and 2019 Burton U.S. Open champion Red Gerard of Summit County cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Red's Backyard rail garden at Copper Mountain Resort in December 2019.

Courtesy Woodward Copper

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Woodward Copper has announced that the new Red’s Backyard rail garden in Copper Mountain Resort’s Center Village will close Feb. 1–12 to prepare the terrain park zone for next month’s Dew Tour.

Dew Tour takes place from Feb. 6–9 at Copper Mountain, including several Streetstyle competitions through the weekend. Red’s Backyard, a free-to-hike rail garden at the base of Copper’s Center Village, will be the site of the Streetstyle competitions.

Streetstyle is a competition where snowboarders and freeskiers lap the park to execute as many inventive tricks as they can by connecting lines through the rails in a set, allotted amount of time.

Red’s Backyard is new this year at Copper Mountain as part of Woodward Copper’s Woodward Mountain Park zones across the resort. Red’s Backyard was influenced by Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard’s actual backyard rail garden at his family’s home near Silverthorne.

Since the rail garden opened last month, Woodward Copper crews have cycled different features in and out of the garden. The Woodward Copper and Dew Tour crews will install creative features in the rail garden in time for the world’s best riders and skiers to hit for the Streetstyle competition.