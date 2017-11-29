2nd woman comes forward with official complaint against Sen. Baumgardner

Sen. Randy Baumgardner is facing another allegation of sexual misconduct after a former legislative aide filed a formal sexual harassment complaint against the politician that accused him of inappropriate physical contact, according to KUNC, a Front Range media outlet.

On Tuesday, KUNC reported details gleaned from a source who claims to have filed the formal complaint against Baumgardner (R-Hot Sulphur Springs) over sexual harassment that was said to have occurred over multiple months in 2016. The woman, who asked KUNC to allow her to remain anonymous, claimed Baumgardner slapped and grabbed her buttocks multiple times inside the Colorado State Capitol.

Formal complaints of any type of harassment at the capitol, including sexual harassment, are handled through the General Assembly's workplace harassment policy, and are not subject to public inspection.

Tuesday's report from KUNC is not the first allegation of misconduct leveled against Baumgardner, who represents Colorado's eighth senate district that includes Grand, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Jackson and Summit counties.

Earlier this month, legislative intern Megan Creeden accused Baumgardner of inappropriate behavior. She alleged multiple "uncomfortable encounters" with the senator, specifically detailing Baumgardner's alleged pressuring of Creeden to drink with him in his office.

Creeden further claimed that Baumgardner told legislative aide Scott Merrifield that he was disappointed she had not gone home with him from an event at the University Club in Denver. Creeden was sitting beside Merrifield when Baumgardner allegedly made the remark.

Merrifield confirmed he heard Baumgardner make the remark, which he called "out of place," according to KUNC.

"I just shook my head," Merrifield told KUNC. "It was creepy."

The newest allegations against Baumgardner add to the series of misconduct claims that have rocked the Colorado political world this month.

"Because the reporting process is confidential, I am unable to comment on the specifics of what's being reported in the press," Baumgardner told Sky-Hi News last week through a spokesperson for the state Republican Party. "I trust in the process — allowing the facts to be thoroughly investigated and all sides to be heard — and ask that we not allow the media to be the final word in such matters."

Because sexual harassment complaints filed at the capitol are confidential, and KUNC's source remained anonymous, Sky-Hi News is unable to verify the current claim.