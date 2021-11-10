All Colorado adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, state says

Every Colorado adult is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot with the disease spreading rampantly across the state, health officials say.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has instructed vaccine providers not to turn away anyone over 18 years old who wants a booster shot as long as it has been at least six months since their last dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Coloradans can get a booster shot as long as it has been two months since their last shot.

Dr. Eric France, the state health department’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday, Nov. 9, that the recommendation is in line with federal guidance.

One of the criteria the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified in booster-shot eligibility is for people who live or work in high-risk settings. This was generally thought to be places like congregate care facilities, but France said CDC officials agreed with him that the entire state of Colorado should be considered a high-risk setting during the current COVID-19 surge.

An estimated one out of every 48 Coloradans is actively infected with COVID-19, according to the state health department.

To schedule a booster shot appointment, residents are encouraged to reach out to their health care provider, a local pharmacy or sign up for a vaccination clinic at SummitCountyCo.gov/1423/scheduling-vaccinations .

This story is from ColoradoSun.com .