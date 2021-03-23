Are you eligible to be vaccinated? Find out here

The latest phase of vaccine eligibility opens up appointments to people 50 and older, essential workers and people with one or more high-risk health condition.

Essential workers include people from a variety of industries: higher education, food and restaurant services, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and specialized transportation, public health, human services, faith leaders, direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness, journalists and local government workers. Employees in these industries are eligible if they cannot easily maintain distance from others and come into contact with the public for their work, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The following health conditions also are included in the latest phase: moderate to severe asthma, cancer treatments, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, disabilities that require care at home or prevent mask-wearing, Down syndrome, heart disease, HIV, high blood pressure, immune deficiency, liver disease, neurologic conditions, obesity (BMI of 30 or more), pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease, solid organ transplant, thalassemia and the use of immune-weakening medicines.

The group includes roughly half of Colorado’s population, and while Summit County officials don’t have an estimate of how many people are eligible locally, they say it’s the largest group yet and that it will take some time to work through.

Sign up to be vaccinated at CoMassVax.org .