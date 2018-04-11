Aspen announces 2018-19 ski pass prices

Aspen Skiing Co. unveiled its 2018-19 pass prices today — the earliest ever for the company.

The passes will go on sale Aug. 13, but Skico announced its pricing early because its related company, Alterra Mountain Co., already is selling its Ikon Pass, which includes options for Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk.

"We wanted to announce pass pricing early this year so purchasers can make an informed decision about which pass will work best for them," said Christian Knapp, Skico's chief marketing officer. He announced the pass prices at an Aspen Chamber Resort Association board of directors meeting Tuesday morning.

While the Ikon Pass is priced to compete with Vail Resorts' Epic Pass, the consumers purchasing an Aspen-Snowmass pass for 2018-19 won't benefit from any discounts.

Skico's season pass prices for its four ski areas will go up $30–50 from this season's rates.

A premier pass will increase to $1,899 next season from $1,849 this season. A premier pass purchased through a chamber of commerce in the Roaring Fork Valley will cost $1,389 next season compared to $1,349 this season.

Recommended Stories For You

Those are the prices for a pass purchased during the "super early" period through Sept. 14.

The double flex pass, good for skiing two times per week, will increase from $1,494 to $1,539.

The double flex purchased via a chamber of commerce will increase from $1,199 to $1,239.

The flex pass, good for one day per week, will increase from $1,019 to $1,049. Through a chamber of commerce the cost will increase from $879 to $904.

Pass prices will increase Sept. 15 and then increase again on Nov. 17.