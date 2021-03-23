Bluebird Backcountry extends lease on Bear Mountain, will release season passes in April

Skiers are pictured at Bluebird Backcountry. The backcountry ski area announced that it has extended its lease at its current location, Bear Mountain.

Photo from Bluebird Backcountry / Castner Photography

Bluebird Backcountry, a backcountry ski area between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, announced it will release season passes in April and has extended the lease at its current location on Bear Mountain.

With a long-term lease, the ski area plans to make improvements on the property but has not yet specified what those improvements will be. According to a news release, improvement details will be announced over the summer.

A limited number of season passes for next winter will go on sale at BlueBirdBackcountry.com in April, the release stated. Season passes will include free nights of camping at the ski area and a free buddy day pass.

The ski area, which hosted its inaugural opening day in December, includes 1,200 acres of skiable terrain. Access is human-powered, as there are no chair lifts at the ski area. Additional acreage can be accessed with a Bluebird guide.