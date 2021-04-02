CDOT proposing new way to beat Interstate 70 mountain traffic

Hourly ‘micro-shuttle’ service in 14-passenger vans would operate from Denver to Frisco, Vail and Avon

Colorado skiers and hikers could be taking advantage of hourly shuttles from Denver to Summit and Eagle counties by the end of the year if a proposal by the Colorado Department of Transportation is approved this month by the Colorado Transportation Committee.

The CDOT program would augment its existing Bustang service, which offers limited weekday bus service between Denver and Grand Junction, and its weekend Snowstang bus service in the winter to the Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Steamboat Springs. The new service would employ 14-passenger “micro-transit” vans departing hourly on peak travel days — Friday through Sunday and on holidays — during the ski season and the summer tourism season.

“We’re going to communicate this as the start of trying to get 300 to 400 cars an hour off the road,” said Michael Timlin, interim director of CDOT’s transit and rail division. “We hope to make some inroads in that. That’s kind of CDOT’s philosophy: We want more choices out there, more multimodal options besides the private automobile. And these 14-passenger vans will be taking a few cars off the road, therefore it will help with greenhouse gas emissions, which is very, very important to this state.”

The CDOT proposal was presented to the transportation committee last month and could be approved at its meeting April 16.

The vans would be permitted to operate in express lanes on Interstate 70. The service would operate between Denver Union Station and Avon, with intermediate stops at RTD’s Federal Center Station in Lakewood, Frisco and Vail. Mountain stops would offer connections to local transit services.

Proposed fares would be $14 from Denver to Frisco and $20 for Denver to Vail or Avon. Discounts would be available for multiple-ride purchases. For example, a 20-ride purchase would result in a 20% discount.

Read more at DenverPost.com .