Colorado expands at-home testing for public-facing employees

A sample testing kit for COVID-19.

Photo from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced in a press release Wednesday that it had expanded the BinaxNow at-home rapid testing to include all employees who interact with the public at their jobs.

Public-facing employees can order free testing kits directly to their homes and test themselves for COVID-19 under the guidance of a telehealth provider, according to the release.

Employees eligible for the program include those who work in retail, hospitality, events, grocery stores, movie theaters, banks, gyms, real estate, construction and more. The program also includes delivery and truck drivers, including DoorDash and Uber Eats.

To enroll in the program, employees must fill out a Google form at COVID19.Colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home to verify their employer and email address. Once the application is approved, the applicant will receive an email detailing how to order. From there, employees schedule a telehealth appointment for instruction on how to administer the test.

According to the release, testing kits contain six tests, which recipients can use to test themselves every five days. Users are eligible to order their next testing kit 20 days after their previous order.