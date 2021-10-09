Colorado heads into snowpack season with low reservoirs

DENVER — Drought conditions have eased up a bit from this time last year, but as the calendar turns on Colorado’s water year, worries about a dry winter still loom, the state’s assistant climatologist says.

That’s not to say Colorado isn’t parched. Most of the state remains in drought, including the Eastern Plains, which spent much of the summer drought-free.

Now, with a La Nina weather pattern shaping up, the southern part of the state in particular could see drought conditions worsen, said Becky Bolinger, the state’s assistant climatologist.

The new water year — the period used to observe Colorado’s snowpack — began Oct. 1, capping a year that saw extremes in both drought and precipitation, Bolinger said.

“It was a real roller coaster of a water year,” Bolinger said.

Read more at ColoradoSun.com .