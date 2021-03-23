Colorado resorts expect next ski season to be pretty normal, but some coronavirus changes may stick around

DENVER — A year ago, lift-served skiing was broken.

Ski areas around the planet ground to a sudden halt in a desperate effort to slow the spread of contagion. Operators were distributing food from spring-break-stocked coolers and figuring out what to do with jobless workers in employee housing, all while slashing budgets and planning for what would be a historic 2020-21 ski season, upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a year of refunds, irked skiers, wary workers, low snow, reservations, capacity caps and long lines, it appears the resort industry is about to return to normal. And as resort operators assess the damage of the last year, the wounds are, for some, surprisingly, superficial. That’s thanks largely to drive-up skiers escaping cities and aggressive cost-cutting by resorts.

And as resorts unveil prices and plans for the 2021-22 ski season, it looks like the resort experience will soon be back on track, with a few pandemic-adjustments sticking around — but not that advance-reservation business.

It’s probably too early for resort operators to begin detailing changes that could — or should — linger post-COVID. But one thing is certain: In the depths of a once-a-century global pandemic, skiers might not fly, shop and après, but they will go skiing. Especially if they can drive to the slopes.

