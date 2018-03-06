Colorado Senate Dems pressure GOP on sexual harassment, push for Randy Baumgardner to be expelled

For the second time this week, Democrats in the Colorado Senate called for Republican leadership to allow debate on the resolution they sponsored to expel GOP Sen. Randy Baumgardner over accusations of sexual harassment.

"The members of the Senate should conduct themselves with the highest moral, ethical and legal standards in their duties — in their private and public lives," Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

She said Baumgardner's actions created an intimidating, hostile and offensive workplace environment.

"For this reason, the members of the Senate Democratic caucus ask that the Senate resolution we prepared and submitted for introduction … be promptly introduced and brought to the floor for debate," Sen. Irene Aguilar, a fellow Denver Democrat, said the day before.

Pressure from Democrats has been mounting on Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City, since Friday's vote in the House to expel Steve Lebsock, a former Democrat of Thornton, following a wave of sexual harassment complaints leveled against him. Lebsock became a Republican moments before being cast out from the Capitol, potentially placing his seat in the hands of the GOP.

