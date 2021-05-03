Colorado ski areas aren’t talking about skier fatalities this season. So we asked coroners instead.

Skiers and riders gather at the base area of Copper Mountain Ski Resort during a day on the mountain, Monday, March 29.

Photo by Ashley Low

DENVER — At least 11 skiers were killed in traumatic crashes at Colorado’s 26 ski areas this season.

That is about the average number for a ski season — “about” because it’s difficult to learn when and how skiers and snowboarders die inbounds at the state’s ski areas.

Ski areas are not required to share information about deaths that occur on ski runs, just as they don’t have to share details about accidents or injuries. (A recent legislative effort to require ski areas to report annual fatalities and injury data, as well as provide skiers with detailed safety plans, failed in a committee vote earlier this month.)

The Colorado Sun surveyed 16 county coroners, asking about skier and snowboarder fatalities at area resorts. Sometimes local coroners will release identities and causes of death for skiers at resorts. Sometimes they do not. (None of the 37 states with ski areas require resorts to report annual deaths or injuries.)

Six county coroners — in Boulder, Clear Creek, Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and Summit counties — did handle deaths involving skiers and snowboarders at local ski areas.

Read more at ColoradoSun.com .