Colorado teachers and child care workers to get COVID-19 vaccine first among essential workers
Prioritization to vaccinate people 70 and older to continue through February
DENVER — Colorado teachers and child care workers will be the first essential workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after most people over 70 have received their shots, the head of the state’s vaccine distribution efforts announced Monday.
High-risk health care workers and residents of nursing homes — making up Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan — were first to get the coronavirus vaccines when shipments began arriving in Colorado last month.
At the end of December, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said essential workers, ranging from grocery store employees to teachers, would be included in Phase 1B, along with people 70 and older. A week later, it clarified that those workers would be below a “dotted line” in Phase 1B, and would have to wait until more older people had gotten their shots.
Discussions are ongoing about priorities in the essential worker groups, said Colorado National Guard Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman, but consensus has formed around the importance of reopening child care, preschools and K-12 schools.
If the state meets its goal of vaccinating 70% of the Coloradans who are 70 or older by Feb. 28, essential workers could begin getting their shots in late February or early March.
