Colorado to further expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as soon as next week

DENVER — The process of vaccinating Colorado’s teachers and older residents is on track, and additional front-line workers and people with multiple chronic health conditions could become eligible to get their shots starting late next week, state officials said Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the state is expecting to move into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan “on or around March 5.”

Gov. Jared Polis has said that a new phase will start when about half of eligible people in the previous phase have received the vaccine.

Currently, anyone who is 65 or older, as well as first responders, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those working with the public in health care, child care or K-12 education are eligible to be inoculated.

The new phase will open eligibility to what the state is calling “essential front-line workers” in the following industries: food and agriculture (including grocery stores), manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, public health, human services (including services to homeless populations), faith communities and journalism.

