Colorado’s high-flying skiers, snowboarders dominating as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics close in

Taylor Gold claims second place in the Dew Tour men’s snowboard superpipe final Dec. 19 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

DENVER — Colorado’s top freeskiers and snowboarders had a busy December as they dominated contests that served as qualifiers for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The three events this month — Big Air at Steamboat, U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain and the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain — were among the first steps to making the U.S. Freeski and U.S. Snowboard Olympic teams.

Chances are once again good that Colorado will be well represented on the U.S. Olympic halfpipe ski team. Aspen’s freeskiing Olympian Alex Ferreira, 27, won the halfpipe events at both the U.S. Grand Prix and Dew Tour, essentially guaranteeing his spot to represent Team USA in Beijing. Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck, 25, finished second at the Dew Tour behind Ferreira, and Winter Park’s Birk Irving, 22, finished fourth at both the U.S. Grand Prix and Dew Tour.

Other Coloradans on the U.S. Freeski and Snowboard teams still looking to get their ticket punched for the trip to Beijing include Lyman Currier from Boulder, who was 19 when he competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Sochi; Avon’s Taylor Seaton; Breckenridge’s Jaxin Hoerter; and Cassidy Jarrell from Aspen. On the U.S. Freeski rookie team, Hunter Carey from Winter Park, Dylan Ladd from Lakewood, Sammy Schuiling from Steamboat and Tristan Feinberg from Aspen all could potentially secure a berth on the Olympic team.

Silverthorne’s Red Gerard, 21, the defending 2018 Pyeongchang men’s snowboard slopestyle gold medalist, won his second consecutive Dew Tour slopestyle title Dec. 18. Chris Corning, a 22-year-old from Silverthorne, who just missed a medal in the Olympic debut of big air in South Korea, finished second in the Dew Tour’s slopestyle contest. Steamboat’s veteran Olympic snowboarder Taylor Gold, 28, stepped up in the Dew Tour halfpipe, finishing second behind Japan’s Yuto Totsuka.

Read more at ColoradoSun.com .