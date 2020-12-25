Copper Mountain to donate $5 from Wednesday lift tickets to local nonprofits

Copper Mountain is relaunching its philanthropic lift ticket program, which donates $5 from lift tickets bought on select dates to community nonprofits. The program will occur on certain Wednesdays throughout this year’s ski season beginning with Jan. 6.

Five dollars from lift tickets purchased in advance online for these Wednesdays will be donated as part of Copper’s Play It Forward Fund. The resort’s Wednesday proceeds will go to organizations that focus on local relief, on-mountain participation and environmental causes. Play it Forward Wednesdays will replace last season’s Play Forever Fridays program, which raised over $69,000.

Donations generated from Jan. 6 will go to Adaptive Action Sports, Jan. 13 donations will go to Building Hope, Jan. 20 donations will go to Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment and Jan. 27 donations will go to the High Country Conservation Center.

For February, Feb. 3 donations will go to the High Fives Foundation, Feb. 10 donations will go to the Blue River Watershed Group, Feb. 17 donations will go to the Summit Community Care Clinic and Feb. 24 donations will go to SOS Outreach.

In March, donations from March 3 will go to Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, March 10 donations will go to Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, March 17 donations will go to Summit County Safe Passages, March 24 donations will go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and March 31 donations will go to Get Outdoors Leadville!.