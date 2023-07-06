Explore South Park: Discover natural beauty, small town charm, fun festivals and endless recreational opportunities￼

The Fairplay monument sign, located at the corner of Colorado Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 285, which is Fairplay’s only stop light.

Looking to explore areas outside of Summit County? Then South Park, just a 30-minute drive from downtown Breckenridge, is definitely worth a day trip.

The area is known to many for its connection to the long-running series of the same name, but there’s much more to see than a few photo stand-ins giving visitors a chance to pose as Cartman, Kenny, Kyle or Chef. Look beyond the kitsch, and visitors will discover a part of Colorado that is rich in history and provides endless access to the outdoors. South Park is also home to several small mountain towns that offer their own funky vibe with breweries, food trucks, restaurants, art galleries and retail shops.

Fairplay, with a population of 729, is the hub of South Park, and it comes alive in the summer, serving as the gateway to hiking and biking trails, fly-fishing and horseback riding. It also hosts several fun festivals, including its famous Burro Days in late July.

“Come to South Park to experience a place where old Colorado mining roots and values live strong amid beautiful, less-traveled backcountry experiences,” says Sheila Waite, president of the South Park Chamber of Commerce, owner of three local businesses and one of the area’s most passionate ambassadors. “There are eclectic shops with handmade, one-of-a-kind items, unique dining experiences and a culture unlike any other.”

How to get there

There are two ways to drive to Fairplay, so visitors can choose to take different routes coming and going to see more of the area. The most direct route is on Colorado Highway 9. Drivers can leave downtown Breckenridge in the morning, drive south for 35 minutes, or 27 miles, and reach Fairplay in time for breakfast, or reverse the schedule and have an easy drive home after eating a delicious meal at one of the town’s many eateries.

The route can be accessed from the south end of Breckenridge on Boreas Pass Road, also known as County Road 10. It takes drivers up and over Boreas Pass and doubles the trip time to around an hour depending on how many stops are made for photo ops. It’s suggested this route be taken during daylight hours so people don’t miss the incredible views that come with driving over a high mountain pass at 11,481 feet. The road is mostly unpaved but is open to cars of any kind.

The old Park County Courthouse sits right in the middle of the town of Fairplay. Gary Nichols/Courtesy photo

Historic charm

From 1872 to 1938, Boreas Pass was the nation’s highest narrow-gauge railroad, connecting Breckenridge and Como, an old railroad town that lies on the south side of the pass. This historic town is worth a stop, and visitors are encouraged to enjoy self-guided tours or time their visit to coincide with open-house events, which are held on the third Saturday of June and July, or the annual Rail Days offered on the third Saturday in August and September.

Como and its historic railroad buildings (SouthParkRailSociety.org ) offers a glimpse into South Park’s rail heritage with a restored roundhouse, built by Italian stone masons, that now serves as home to Klondike Kate, a 1912 Baldwin steam engine. There’s also the Como Depot, which has been lovingly renovated and is currently home to the Denver, South Park & Pacific Historical Society.

South Park City on Front Street in Fairview is an open-air museum with 44 historic buildings that represent a mining town between 1860 and 1900. Bernie Nagy/Courtesy photo

More history can be found by visiting South Park City (SouthParkCity.org ) in downtown Fairplay, and it’s a must-see stop, according to Tammy Porter, a support service specialist at the South Park Ranger District office of Pike National Forest.

“It’s one-of-a-kind,” Porter says. “There’s a lot of local history there and collections that are really unique.”

The open-air museum, which is open daily from May 15 to Oct. 15, features 44 authentic buildings incorporated into a recreated early mining town from the late 1800s. Porter said the buildings were moved to Fairplay from old mining camps and ghost towns across Colorado that were being dismantled, and each structure, from a newspaper office to a one-room schoolhouse to a saloon, is filled with artifacts from the past — more than 60,000 in all.

Front Street is a great shopping and dining destination in Fairplay. Bernie Nagy/Courtesy photo

Front Street finds

Fairplay is more than just its Main Street. Front Street, located one block south of the main drag, offers gorgeous views of the South Platte River and a diverse mix of retail offerings, including art studios and galleries, which have found a home here.

There’s the Unrepentant Artist, owned by Deb Hamm, who specializes in jewelry making as well as leather and metal work. Her shop is an unexpected mix of pottery, knives, rocks, CBD tinctures and functional art.

“People need to come to Fairplay for its uniqueness,” says Hamm, who showcases some of that originality in her studio. “It’s a very quiet town — most of the time — but it has everything, and it’s surrounded by the beautiful mountains.”

Other studios and galleries to visit include South Park Pottery, Coyote Creek Studio Arts and Mountain Sun Art.

“These little shops offer stuff you can’t find anywhere else,” Waite says.

More time to explore? Alma is another of South Park’s charming small towns, and it’s an easy stop to make while traveling to or from Fairplay. Some suggested spots to visit: Otto’s, Kiki’s Peak Produce and The Good Side food trucks park together on Main Street and offer good eats and a happy place to gather in the summer.

Al-Mart is not to miss. It’s a nod to general stores of the past and offers a great collection of Carhartt clothes.

Kite Lake is a great hike to access from Alma. It’s a long drive up County Road 8 (marked Kite Lake and Buckskin Road) but a short hike to the lake. Along the way, people can turn off to visit the Bristlecone Pine Scenic Area, which is located at around 11,700 feet at the top of Windy Ridge on the eastern foot of Mount Bross, one of Park County’s four 14ers. Bristlecone pines are known to be several thousands of years old, and the scenic area provides gorgeous sweeping views of South Park.

The Festival in the Clouds takes place at the Alma Playground and Park from July 14-16. It’s free and showcases bands that play from dusk to dawn on the outdoor stage for three full days.

For those looking to get a true taste of the local flavor, Eagle Rock Ranch Mercantile offers shoppers the opportunity to buy dry-aged, humanely certified beef raised on a family-run ranch.

“We had been shipping our beef nationwide, but when COVID happened, we realized there was a strong need here for local beef,” says Erin Michalski, a member of the Gottenborg family, who are first-generation ranchers stewarding a ranch that has been continuously operating in South Park County since 1868.

The family opened its retail store at 530 Front St. in December 2020, and demand for their beef has been strong. The charming store also offers candles, kitchenware, home decor and other dry good items. This summer, Eagle Rock Ranch will be hosting farm-to-table dinners on their ranch property southeast of Jefferson (EagleRockBeef.com ).

Mountain Essentials is another store to explore. It is known for its artisan-made goat milk lotions, soaps and lip balms — all lovingly handcrafted by local owner Nicole McChesney.

Fairplay Beach is a favorite gathering spot for fishing, camping and panning for gold in the summer. Bernie Nagy/Courtesy photo

The great outdoors

South Park is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, and Fairplay is a launching pad for adventure.

The area offers miles and miles of trails for people of all abilities. There are shorter hikes as well as four different 14ers to summit.

Porter suggests visitors try Limber Grove Trail and describes it as a mellow hike that offers pretty views. The trail is 1.5 miles one-way and located west of Fairplay off of County Road 18. It’s listed as moderately difficult with an elevation gain of 320 feet, and it takes hikers through a small grove of ancient limber pines — native pines that grow at high elevations.

This trail is one of 31 in the South Park Ranger District. Information about each of the trails can be found at the district office in Fairplay.

Porter also recommends a trip to Jefferson Lake Recreation Area.

“It’s the only natural lake in Park County, and it sits at 11,000 feet,” Porter says. “It’s really deep, and there are really big lake trout in the lake.”

The recreation area has a $9 day-use fee per vehicle and offers access to picnicking, hiking, fishing and camping.

Just minutes from downtown is the famous Fairplay Beach, a favorite summer gathering place for families that offers access to fly-fishing, camping and hiking.

“It’s a recreational gem and a festival every day,” Waite says.

This stretch of the South Platte is also the only place in Colorado where people can legally pan for gold on a river without a mining claim. Permits are required and can be obtained at High Alpine Sports, 525 Main St. in Fairplay, or the Fairplay Town Hall and Visitors Center on the east end of town.

For horseback riding, Waite recommends Platte Ranch. The riding stables are owned by a second-generation ranching family and offer miles of trail rides with panoramic views of six different mountain ranges.

The historic Hand Hotel on Front Street in downtown Fairplay. Bernie Nagy/Courtesy photo

Dinner and drinks

At the end of a day of hiking the trails that crisscross Pike National Forest or fly-fishing on the South Platte, the town offers several cool spots to grab a beer, glass of wine or cocktail.

There’s South Park Brewery, High Side Brewery and Continental Divide Winery, all located in Rocky Top Plaza on U.S. Highway 285 at the east edge of town, as well as Snitching Lady Distillery on Front Street, offering small-batch whiskey, bourbon and brandy. All four spots offer special tastings of their high-elevation alcoholic beverages.

And don’t forget food, always a central part of any road trip.

For breakfast, there’s Java Moose Coffee and Deli, a South Park staple for more than 20 years located right on Main Street, or Mr. Burro Café, a few doors down.

Java Moose is known for its delicious coffee, but it also serves up pastries and breakfast burritos as well as bagels and paninis. Mr. Burro specializes in avocado toast, bagel sandwiches, salads, smoothies and wraps.

Lunch is the perfect time to try one of Fairplay’s Mexican restaurants, including Salon Mexico or Casa Sanchez. Other prime places to find a noon-time meal are Otto’s Sandwiches, which offers four dipping sauces for its fries, or The Soup Pot for a quick soup and sandwich.

And for dinner, there’s the Park Bar, which specializes in “very good bar food,” according to Waite. The gathering place is also popular for its exceptional outdoor patio, deck and yard with horseshoe pits overlooking Fairplay Beach.

For fine dining, try two other Front Street favorites: Salado, serving elevated and eclectic southwest cuisine, and Milonzi’s, featuring an Italian and Mediterranean menu and great wine list in an elegant but friendly atmosphere.

The start of the World Championship Pack Burro Race in Fairplay on historic Front Street. Julie Bullock/Courtesy photo

This story was originally published in the Summer 2023 edition of Explore Summit magazine.