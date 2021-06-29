I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon following flash flood warning

8:22 p.m. update: Interstate 70 has reopened in both directions in Glenwood Canyon.

Original story:

Interstate 70 closed Tuesday evening in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning is for the Grizzly Creek burn area, which is in Glenwood Canyon. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area, the warning states, and the debris flow will consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the warning states. “Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks … streams … and ditches in the Grizzly Creek burn area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters … climb to safety.”

The National Weather Service said to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The canyon was closed at times Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of heavy rains that caused debris and mud slides.

From Silverthorne, drivers should detour north on Colorado Highway 9 toward Kremmling, west on U.S. Highway 40 to Craig, and south on Colorado Highway 13 to Rifle.

Find the latest I-70 closure information at CoTrip.org .