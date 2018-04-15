High Country Crime: Vail Police arrest woman found in dumpster for false reporting

A woman found in a dumpster was arrested for false reporting Thursday, April 12.

Linnea Marlene Hayda, 31, of Vail, was arrested in connection to a March incident in which she was found in a dumpster Vail's Sandstone neighborhood.

Hayda is being charged with attempting to influence a public servant, a Class 4 felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony; and false reporting to police, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

If she is convicted, then she faces up to six years in prison, said Heidi McCollum, assistant district attorney.

Hayda is free on $7,500 bond.

Vail police said they spent more than 200 hours investigating Hayda's allegations, which they say are "fictitious."

"The charges in this case are serious. Every time we investigate allegations, every time we take a case of this magnitude, it takes away resources from other cases and away from actual victims," McCollum said. "That's not fair to those victims, it's not fair to our community."

"People have been on edge, thinking that someone is harming people and dropping them in trash dumpsters. Hopefully, they can now rest easier," McCollum said.

At approximately 5:37 a.m. Tuesday March 27, three days before a March 30 custody hearing in District Court involving her children, Hayda was found in a dumpster with her wrists ziptied in front of her, according to police.

A court protection order made it illegal for her to be in the vicinity of the apartment at 1040 Vail View Drive, Vail Police confirmed.

The next day, Hayda came to the Vail Daily building in Eagle-Vail. She had scrapes on her cheek and forehead and voluntarily told a reporter that she had finished her shift at her Avon job between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday, March 26. She claimed that she was abducted around 5:30 p.m., and that the person who took her threw her into a car and told her she would not see her children again.

During that interview, Hayda said she did not remember anything until she was found in the dumpster the next morning.

When Vail police found Hayda on March 27, she was alive, conscious and breathing but was unable to talk, police said.

Her story "proved to be fictitious," police said.

"We appreciate the officers and detectives who devoted their time and expertise to this case and also the public who helped us. We know this caused concern in the community and hope this helps lay some fears to rest," the Vail Police said in a statement.

McCollum said Vail Police Department detectives unit worked "tirelessly" on this case.

"One of our jobs is to make sure that when individuals who are accused of crimes, they're not charged until a thorough investigation is done," McCollum said.

-Randy Wyrick, The Vail Daily

Driver responsible for fatal crash near Kremmling pleads guilty

Felix Cervantes, the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash near Kremmling last Memorial Day, pleaded guilty to charges of reckless vehicular homicide and reckless vehicular assault in Grand County District Court on Thursday.

Cervantes faces between 16 and 18 years incarcerated with the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to Donna Zulian, communications director for the 14th Judicial District.

District Judge Mary Hoak will sentence Cervantes at 1:45 p.m. on July 19.

Cervantes, 36, was driving on Highway 40 north of Kremmling on May 29, 2017 when he struck another car while attempting to make an illegal pass in a no-passing zone. James Fagan, 24, of Breckenridge was killed in the crash, and his girlfriend was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol, Grand County Coroner, Emergency Medical Services and local law enforcement conducted the investigation into the crash. Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Dowdell and Assistant District Attorney Matt Karzen are prosecuting the case.

-Sawyer D'Argonne, Sky-Hi News

ER nurses assaulted by transient, cops say

A local transient was charged with two counts of assault Friday after allegedly kicking one emergency room nurse and spitting on another, according to court documents.

David Fletcher, 25, first came to attention of emergency personnel when paramedics were called to Fifth and Main streets to attend to an unresponsive man on a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

A paramedic told police Fletcher appeared to be intoxicated and his blood alcohol level was 0.19 — twice the legal driving limit — at the emergency room at 1 a.m. Friday, the affidavit states.

At some point, while he was being transferred from an ambulance gurney to a bed in the ER, Fletcher kicked the nurse in his face, the affidavit states.

Later, another nurse was attempting to treat Fletcher and Fletcher spit in his face, according to the affidavit. Fletcher was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor assault.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times