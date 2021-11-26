Loveland Ski Area leases Idaho Springs motel for employee housing
The ski area is housing 30 employees across the property’s 11 rooms
DENVER — For the first time, Loveland Ski Area has employee housing.
The ski area at the eastern mouth of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has master leased a former motel about 25 miles away in Idaho Springs.
Human Resources Director Karen Cameron told BusinessDen that Loveland is leasing the former Bearadise Motel from October through April. The ski area opened for the season Oct. 30, and generally closes to the public in early May.
The ski area is housing 30 employees across the property’s 11 rooms. That’s a fraction of the 650 employees that Loveland has at its seasonal peak. But it could be a sign of more to come for Loveland, which like all large employers in the mountains needs to attract and retain staff as long-term housing nearby becomes more scarce and expensive.
Loveland, which doesn’t have any overnight lodging for guests, has always left it to employees to figure out where to live. The only exception has been international workers who come on a special visa — that program finds them housing.
