Mental health talk to feature state experts and personal stories of struggle
The Colorado News Collaborative and its partners across the state, including the Summit Daily News, will host a conversation about mental health as part of the ongoing series, On Edge.
The talk will be hosted by Jordan Chavez of 9News and will feature Colorado Office of Behavioral Health Director Dr. Robert Werthwein; Eads resident Laura Negley, who faced debilitating depression; and Denver mom Dana Licko, who battles an opioid addiction.
The hourlong talk will start at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, and can be viewed on the Summit Daily News Facebook page, Facebook.com/summitdailynews.
To submit questions in advance of the talk, text 303-871-1491 and include MENTALHEALTH in the text or tweet with the hashtag #OnEdge.
