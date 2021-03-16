Mental health talk to feature state experts and personal stories of struggle

The Colorado News Collaborative and its partners across the state, including the Summit Daily News, will host a conversation about mental health as part of the ongoing series, On Edge .

The talk will be hosted by Jordan Chavez of 9News and will feature Colorado Office of Behavioral Health Director Dr. Robert Werthwein; Eads resident Laura Negley, who faced debilitating depression; and Denver mom Dana Licko, who battles an opioid addiction.

The hourlong talk will start at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, and can be viewed on the Summit Daily News Facebook page, Facebook.com/summitdailynews .

To submit questions in advance of the talk, text 303-871-1491 and include MENTALHEALTH in the text or tweet with the hashtag #OnEdge.