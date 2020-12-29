Monday storm brought about 4 inches of snow to Summit County
Monday’s snowstorm dropped 3-4 inches of snow along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, according to National Weather Service forecaster Russell Danielson.
From Monday morning through Tuesday morning, Danielson said there was a report of 4.1 inches of accumulation recorded in Silverthorne and a report of 2.5 inches in Dillon.
Most of the precipitation for this storm cycle has ended, Danielson said, although there could be a continued dusting of snow at higher elevations and the ski areas Tuesday.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning that it had received 5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort reported 4 inches, and Keystone Resort got 3 inches.
Looking ahead, Danielson said there will be a break in the weather through Wednesday, but another storm will make its way into the county later in the day Thursday, bringing 1-3 inches of snow.
Despite the fresh snow, avalanche danger in the Summit County area remains at considerable — meaning human-triggered avalanches are likely — near and above tree line. Danger has increased to considerable below tree line, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
5" New https://t.co/fcjGdHf6qn pic.twitter.com/3DPsa8d1WA
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) December 29, 2020
