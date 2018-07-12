News from around the state: Missing swimmer’s body recovered in Steamboat Lake

Missing swimmer's body recovered in Steamboat Lake

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, — Searchers have recovered the body of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee who went missing while swimming in Steamboat Lake.

Steamboat Today reports the 24-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was swimming outside of the boundaries of a swim beach when witnesses saw him struggle and go under the water Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered Tuesday night.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg says the man, who regularly swam in the lake in the evenings, was not from the United States but had been studying in the country for some time.

The death marks the second at Steamboat Lake in less than a month. On June 15, a 64-year-old Kansas man drowned while swimming after a boat drifted into the lake.

After some rain, Colorado mountain railroad resumes service

DURANGO — A scenic railroad that runs through the southwestern Colorado mountains has resumed regular service after shutting over a month ago because of the high fire danger.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad began running coal-fired steam engines Thursday for the first time since June 1, when the 416 Fire started in the San Juan National Forest.

Recommended Stories For You

Officials haven't released a cause of the 85 square mile fire but some eyewitnesses say it started after the train passed by some homes.

The coal-fired engines can send out cinders and have been known to start small fires.

The Durango Herald reports some rain fell this week and more is expected over the coming days. However, the Four Corners region where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet is still in an extreme drought.

Chipotle to take 400 jobs from Denver as it leaves offices

DENVER — Chipotle will be taking away nearly 400 corporate-level jobs from Denver as it moves its headquarters to Southern California.

The Denver Post reports the burrito chain filed a notice late last month with the Colorado labor department, outlining plans to close its two Denver offices by March.

According to the filing, an undisclosed number of Denver workers will be laid off while others will be offered relocation. The filing included a list of eliminated positions with most of the losses coming from the human resources and information technology departments.

Chipotle announced earlier this year that it would close its Denver and New York corporate offices and open new headquarters in Newport Beach, California.

The first Chipotle opened in Denver in 1993. It now has more than 2,400 restaurants.

Colorado town enacts moratorium on drilling through 2018

ERIE — Erie approved a halt on any new drilling plans for the remainder of the year, suggesting the Colorado town's leadership will likely look to overhaul its oil and gas regulations in the near future.

The Daily Camera reports Erie's Board of Trustees approved the six-month moratorium on Tuesday.

Erie Mayor Jennifer Carroll says the stay will give the board a moment to examine its current operator agreements with specific drilling firms, as well as its current drilling codes, which were last updated in 2015.

The Ordinance language says the moratorium will expire on Jan. 11, "unless sooner repealed."

— Compiled by Summit Daily Staff