Sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Randy Baumgardner deemed credible

A top Republican lawmaker in Colorado is facing potential disciplinary action for sexual harassment after an outside investigation deemed a complaint credible.

State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, the former majority whip, allegedly slapped and grabbed the buttocks of a legislative aide about four times during the 2016 legislative session inside the Capitol building during work hours, according to a complaint.

A Senate staff member told the anonymous complainant Tuesday that "the evidence suggests there should be a consequence," according to public radio station KUNC, which also first reported the allegations in November. The Denver Post independently confirmed the results of the investigation, which is the first known case involving complaints filed in recent months to move forward.

Baumgardner, a committee chairman who is sponsoring the top Republican priority this session, a transportation bill, declined to comment Thursday. When approached, he told The Post he would "talk in a bit," but the Hot Sulphur Springs lawmaker later said he was too busy to answer questions.

