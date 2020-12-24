Silverthorne to host sledding party and snowshoe hike for January First Friday

Silverthorne is pulling off an in-person January First Friday with a “sledding party” at Maryland Creek Park. According to a news release from the town, the community event will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1. Attendees will be able to sled down the park’s sledding hill, hear live music from DJ Chris Landry and take home free, to-go hot chocolate kits. A snow sculpture by local artist Erica Nicole will also be featured at the event.

Members of Silverthorne’s Parks, Open Space, Recreation and Trails Committee will lead an hour-long guided snowshoe hike earlier on the same day. Hikers will meet at 1 p.m. at Maryland Creek Park for a moderate out-and-back hike. Participants should bring poles, snowshoes and water according to the release.

In order to comply with public health guidelines, participants in the sledding party and snowshoe hike must make a reservation at Bit.ly/3nPITAS. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance from those outside their household throughout the event.