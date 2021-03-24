Some Colorado lawmakers want ski resorts to report injuries and fatalities

DENVER — Etthan Mañon was ready to tackle the main run at Echo Mountain after skiing several laps on the beginner hill.

The 18-year-old was with a bunch of family, in town from the Dominican Republic for the Christmas holidays and skiing for the first time in his life.

Mañon struggled to stop on the run. He smashed through fencing at the bottom and flew into dense trees. It took more than 45 minutes for ski patrollers to extricate him from the forest. In an ambulance at the base of the 60-acre ski area, paramedics treated Mañon for a badly injured arm. More than an hour after the crash, Mañon died in the back of the ambulance.

His family, including his mother and grandmother, who are doctors, have so many questions. Why wasn’t a helicopter called, like they asked? Could an emergency helicopter even land at Echo Mountain? How were the patrollers who treated Mañon for a broken arm trained? Did they check for other injuries? Why did the paramedic report not include any information shared by Echo Mountain patrollers? How many other skiers have been injured or killed at Echo?

Resorts don’t readily share accident details. If the family was not speaking publicly, Mañon’s death may have gone unnoticed, like many ski resort deaths. That could change with legislation introduced at the Colorado statehouse last week that would require resorts to share safety strategies as well as statistics revealing injuries and fatalities.

