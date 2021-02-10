State border-jumpers can get vaccinated in Colorado — even if no one’s happy about it

DENVER — In Aspen, a group of 20 Brazilians planned to hang out in a rented vacation home in the picturesque ski town for a few weeks this winter while they got two rounds of coronavirus vaccine.

In Delta County, tucked in the western Colorado mesas, gobs of people from Michigan and Texas have signed up for vaccine appointments — most likely because they were confused and thought they were registering in Delta County, Michigan, or Delta County, Texas.

And in Steamboat Springs, locals are pointing fingers at second-home owners who buzzed into town to collect a shot, concerned that those part-time Routt County residents might have jumped ahead in line.

This all is perfectly fine, according to state officials.

According to the state’s rules, it doesn’t matter what county, state or even country a person lives in when they sign up for a vaccine appointment, as long as they meet the criteria for Colorado’s current phase in the immunization priority list.

Colorado is not requiring identification, proof of address or proof of citizenship to get a vaccine — the state does not want to add any barriers to those whose turn is up, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday. Besides, Coloradans who live on the edges of the state are driving across the borders to Wyoming, Texas and elsewhere to get vaccinated. Polis figures it all evens out.

